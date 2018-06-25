Turkey’s Erdogan wins new term

10:02, 25 Jun 2018
Off
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

 

Turkey’s long-standing leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won a new five-year term after securing outright victory in the first round of a presidential poll, the BBC reports.

Election authority chief Sadi Guven said the president “received the absolute majority of all valid votes”.

State media reports put Mr Erdogan on 53% with 99% of votes counted, and his closest rival Muharrem Ince on 31%.

The opposition is yet to officially concede but said it would continue its democratic fight “whatever the result”.

It had earlier cast doubt on results being broadcast by state media. Final results will be announced on Friday.

State news agency Anadolu said the AKP itself had 42% of the votes for parliament with 99% counted, while its partner, the MHP, had 11%. It put the main opposition CHP on 23%.

The pro-Kurdish HDP has exceeded the 10% threshold needed to enter parliament. With 67 seats, it will form the chamber’s second-largest opposition faction.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Serj Tankian: Time for an Armenian-style revolution in the US

12:00, 25 Jun 2018

Australian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time

10:45, 25 Jun 2018

Canadian thriller "Heretic" to shoot in Armenia

10:14, 25 Jun 2018

Brussels to host Euronest Parliamentary Assembly session June 25-27

09:52, 25 Jun 2018

Turkey election: Erdogan ahead in early results

21:55, 24 Jun 2018

Manvel Grigoryan suspended as President of Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers

19:50, 24 Jun 2018

World Cup 2018: England thrash Panama 6-1 to reach Last 16

18:16, 24 Jun 2018

Kroos scores late to save Germany’s World Cup

00:09, 24 Jun 2018

OSCE Permanent Representatives sum up visit to South Caucasus

15:47, 23 Jun 2018

Artsakh forces repel Azerbaijani infiltration attempt

14:40, 23 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Serj Tankian: Time for an Armenian-style revolution in the US

Australian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time

Canadian thriller "Heretic" to shoot in Armenia

Brussels to host Euronest Parliamentary Assembly session June 25-27

Turkey election: Erdogan ahead in early results

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia