Yerevan to host Eurasian Week Forum in October 2018

18:04, 25 Jun 2018
Off

Yerevan will host the Eurasian Week International Forum October 24-26, 2018. The event is expected to bring together more than 2,000 participants from the EAEU member states, including representatives of the authorities, business institutions and financial regulators, experts from EAEU and third countries.

The Eurasian Week is a major annual business event aimed at the development of EAEU’s economy, investment and export potential. The Forum is held by the Eurasian Economic Union Member States and the Eurasian Economic Commission. The initiative to establish the Eurasian Week was approved by the decision of five Prime Ministers of EAEU Member States back in 2015.

The Forum is designed as an effective dialog platform for developing B2B contacts, discussing tools and conditions for business development in the EAEU, as well as for jointly elaborating the strategy of EAEU economic development in the context of global challenges.

The main areas of the exhibition include energy, IT and telecoms, agriculture, food industry, transport and logistics, engineering and automotive industry, chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, metallurgy, mining, light industry, and wood processing.

This year the forum will be accompanied by a large-scale exhibition of export and cooperation potential that will feature over 120 companies.

Last year the forum brought together more than 2,000 participants from 46 countries including Vietnam, EU member states, Egypt, India, Iran, China, US and Turkey.

