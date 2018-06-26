Any aggression against Nagorno Karabakh will be stopped and punished, Armenian lawmaker tells PACE

The state of affairs around Naghorno-Karabakh has dramatically increased concerns over the possibility of a new Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, Armenian MP Samvel Farmayna said in an address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“An unprecedented accumulation of troops along the line of contact between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, as well as along the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a continuous massive possession of attacking weaponry, including US-made Bell-412 helicopters, against the American and international law, goes hand in hand with unprecedented war propaganda within the Azerbaijani society,” he said.

“Many experts believe a new Azerbaijani military aggression against the people of Nagorno Karabakh is knocking at the door and southeastern corner of our continent is smelling with guns. I am here to deliver a clear message to Azerbaijani leadership that if not prevented, any possible military aggression against the people of Nagorno Karabakh will be stopped and properly punished by the forces of Armenian military,” Farmanyan said.

“I am here to voice an apparent truth that war is not an option and that Azerbaijan does not have a chance to broken the will of the people of Artsakh and challenge their freedom. I am here to voice it clearly that we are all one and the differences among the political forces in Armenia will be replaced by unity and solidarity of our people full of dedication and determination when it comes to justice, memory and identity; when it comes to Naghorno-Karabakh as it happened in early 1990s. Those who are wise enough usually learn lessons from their own history, including the modern history. Hopefully Azerbaijani leadership is among them,” the lawmaker stated.