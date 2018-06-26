Any aggression against Nagorno Karabakh will be stopped and punished, Armenian lawmaker tells PACE

11:45, 26 Jun 2018
Off

The state of affairs around Naghorno-Karabakh has dramatically increased concerns over the possibility of a new Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, Armenian MP Samvel Farmayna said in an address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“An unprecedented accumulation of troops along the line of contact between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, as well as along the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a continuous massive possession of attacking weaponry, including US-made Bell-412 helicopters, against the American and international law, goes hand in hand with unprecedented war propaganda within the Azerbaijani society,” he said.

“Many experts believe a new Azerbaijani military aggression against the people of Nagorno Karabakh is knocking at the door and southeastern corner of our continent is smelling with guns. I am here to deliver a clear message to Azerbaijani leadership that if not prevented, any possible military aggression against the people of Nagorno Karabakh  will be stopped and properly punished by the forces of Armenian military,” Farmanyan said.

“I am here to voice an apparent truth that war is not an option and that Azerbaijan does not have a chance to broken the will of the people of Artsakh and challenge their freedom. I am here to voice it clearly that we are all one and the differences among the political forces in Armenia will be replaced by unity and solidarity of our people full of dedication and determination when it comes to justice, memory and identity; when it comes to Naghorno-Karabakh as it happened in early 1990s. Those who are wise enough usually learn lessons from their own history, including the modern history. Hopefully Azerbaijani leadership is among them,” the lawmaker stated.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Spanish police launch raids against "Armenian mafia ring"

16:48, 26 Jun 2018

Warmongering and saber rattling deplorable, Armenia's Foreign Minister says

15:39, 26 Jun 2018

Armenian FM receives ANCA Chairman

15:10, 26 Jun 2018

Montreal Holocaust Museum exhibit explores Armenian Genocide

14:23, 26 Jun 2018

Knesset vote on Armenian Genocide scrapped

12:51, 26 Jun 2018

Armenian Parliament's Vice-Chair talks to Rep. Gabbard about US-made Bell 412 helicopters

12:45, 26 Jun 2018

Armenia’s Culture Minister to speak at Glendale Library

10:10, 26 Jun 2018

Turkish Divestment bill clears first California Senate hearing

10:05, 26 Jun 2018

Alexander Sargsyan released

22:53, 25 Jun 2018

Ex-President's brother Alexander Sargsyan detained

18:48, 25 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Spanish police launch raids against "Armenian mafia ring"

Warmongering and saber rattling deplorable, Armenia's Foreign Minister says

Armenian FM receives ANCA Chairman

Montreal Holocaust Museum exhibit explores Armenian Genocide

Knesset vote on Armenian Genocide scrapped

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia