Armenian FM receives ANCA Chairman

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Raffi Hamparian.

Minister Mnatsakanyan hailed ANCA’s active role in the American Armenian community life and its activity aimed at promoting issues on pan-Armenian agenda in the American administration.

Raffi Hamparian briefed the Foreign Minister on the activity of the Armenian National Committee of America, its ongoing and future programs.

A wide range of issues related to Armenian-American cooperation was discussed. The interlocutors exchanged views on joint steps to be taken toward implementation of programs of pan-Armenian importance.