Armenian Parliament’s Vice-Chair talks to Rep. Gabbard about US-made Bell 412 helicopters

12:45, 26 Jun 2018
Off

Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly, Arpine Hovhannisyan talked to US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from the House Armed Services Committee about the US-made Bell 412 helicopters Azerbaijan is going to showcase at a military parade on June 26.

Rep. Gabbard assured she will address the issue and provide additional information later.

Arpine Hovhannisyan had earlier send a letter to Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Jackie Speier and member of the Caucus Tulsi Gabbard to express concern in connection with the reports that the Azerbaijani military will showcase US-manufactured Bell 412 helicopters.

“This information raises lots of questions and concerns that I wanted to share with you. One of my concerns is the origin of the aforementioned helicopters and how they were possessed by Azerbaijan,” she wrote.

Hovhannisyan also requested all statutory restrictions, Executive Branch prohibitions and other policies and practices regarding the direct or indirect or third-party sale or transfer of military or potentially dual-use US equipment or technology to Azerbaijan.

