Montreal Holocaust Museum exhibit explores Armenian Genocide

14:23, 26 Jun 2018
Off

The Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM) is hosting its travelling exhibit, United Against Genocide: Understand, Question, Prevent, until Aug. 17.

The exhibit aims to inform the public about genocide, its implications and how to prevent it. It previously toured across Canada, and is presented in Montreal for the first time with its sixth and final section about contemporary mass atrocities.

The exhibit also exists in a virtual format, where online visitors can view its content.

Through testimonies, expert interviews and rare archives, United Against Genocide identifies the similarities and differences between four genocides: the Armenian genocide, the Cambodian genocide, the genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda and the Holocaust.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Warmongering and saber rattling deplorable, Armenia's Foreign Minister says

15:39, 26 Jun 2018

Armenian FM receives ANCA Chairman

15:10, 26 Jun 2018

Knesset vote on Armenian Genocide scrapped

12:51, 26 Jun 2018

Armenian Parliament's Vice-Chair talks to Rep. Gabbard about US-made Bell 412 helicopters

12:45, 26 Jun 2018

Armenia’s Culture Minister to speak at Glendale Library

10:10, 26 Jun 2018

Turkish Divestment bill clears first California Senate hearing

10:05, 26 Jun 2018

Alexander Sargsyan released

22:53, 25 Jun 2018

Ex-President's brother Alexander Sargsyan detained

18:48, 25 Jun 2018

Manvel Grigoryan's wife detained

18:29, 25 Jun 2018

Yerevan to host Eurasian Week Forum in October 2018

18:04, 25 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Warmongering and saber rattling deplorable, Armenia's Foreign Minister says

Armenian FM receives ANCA Chairman

Knesset vote on Armenian Genocide scrapped

Armenian Parliament's Vice-Chair talks to Rep. Gabbard about US-made Bell 412 helicopters

Armenia’s Culture Minister to speak at Glendale Library

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia