Montreal Holocaust Museum exhibit explores Armenian Genocide

The Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM) is hosting its travelling exhibit, United Against Genocide: Understand, Question, Prevent, until Aug. 17.

The exhibit aims to inform the public about genocide, its implications and how to prevent it. It previously toured across Canada, and is presented in Montreal for the first time with its sixth and final section about contemporary mass atrocities.

The exhibit also exists in a virtual format, where online visitors can view its content.

Through testimonies, expert interviews and rare archives, United Against Genocide identifies the similarities and differences between four genocides: the Armenian genocide, the Cambodian genocide, the genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda and the Holocaust.