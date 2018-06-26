Warmongering and saber rattling deplorable, Armenia’s Foreign Minister says

15:39, 26 Jun 2018
Settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be achieved exclusively through peaceful negotiations within the format of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.

“Warmongering and saber rattling are irrelevant, deplorable if not preposterous, Minister Mnatsakanyan said in a separate Tweet.

“Inconsistency of language for internal consumption and at negotiations doesn’t work. Need a more responsible and sensible negotiating party across the table,” he added.

