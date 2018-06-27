Armenian forces keep Azerbaijani army positions in Nakhijevan under control

The Armenian Armed Forces keep the four defense positions the Azerbaijani side moved forward at the Nakhijevan section of the shared border with Armenia earlier this month under full control.

“Azerbaijan has not created favorable conditions for itself with this advancement,” Major Andranik Tsaturyan told reporters.

A group of journalists visited the frontline after Azerbaijani claims on “liberated” territories in Nakhijevan.

The visit was organized by the Ministry of Defense. Journalists had the chance to see the Armenian and Azerbaijani fire points.