Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay an official visit to Germany June 28-29 at the invitation of his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

Minister Mnatsakanyan is expected to have meetings with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schroeder and State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior Helmut Teichmann.

The Armenian Foreign Minister will also meet with Norbert Lammert, President of the Konrad Adenauer Fund.