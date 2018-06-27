Armenian PM receives Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

18:55, 27 Jun 2018
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ohanian’s visit to Armenia and said he’s glad for his success and with that of every Armenian in the Diaspora. Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the utilization of the potential of all Armenians for the benefit of Armenia’s development and prosperity.

Alexis Ohanian shared his impressions from the Motherland and wished effective work and success to Nikol Pashinyan’s government.

Noting that he’s paying the sixth visit to Armenia, Ohanian noted that he would be happy to contribute to the development of information technologies in Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the cooperation in the IT sector and referred to the perspectives of Ohanian’s possible activity in Armenia.

