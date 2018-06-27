Belarus Foreign Minister meets the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

On June 27, 2018 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Co-Chairs and Personal Representative apprised Belarusian Foreign Minister of the situation in the conflict zone and the progress in their efforts to find solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the current activities of the Minsk Group and possible contribution of Belarus to the process of peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The Co-Chairs and CiO Personal Representative also met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Kravchenko.