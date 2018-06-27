Blogger Lapshin meets Armenian President, describes him as “open and cheerful person”

17:06, 27 Jun 2018
Blogger Alexander Lapshin met Armenian President Armen Sarkissin in Washington.

“Occasionally met in the Washington DC the Armenian President, Armen Sarkissian, who is actually appeared as surprisingly open and cheerful person,” Lapshin said in a Facebook post.

On the eve President Sarkissian attended a Capitol Hill celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic, organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the Embassy of Armenia.

Alexander Lapshin was detained in Belarus last year and was handed over to Azerbaijan and spent several months in jail for having visited Nagorno Karabakh.

