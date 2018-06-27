Euronest PA: Ratification of Armenia-EU deal should be accelerated

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly voted 41 to 5 with 5 abstentions to adopt an urgent resolution proposed by head of Armenian delegation Armen Ashotyan. The resolution refers to the ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement by national Parliaments of EU member states.

Referring to the ratification of the Agreement by the Armenian National Assembly in 2018 as yet another proof of Armenia’s commitment to more strategic and ambitious relations with the EU, the resolution urges national parliaments to ratify the agreement without unnecessary delay.

The resolution also attached importance to the ratification before the European Parliament elections set for 2019.