Marcos Rojo’s late goal seals Argentina’s World Cup progress

Photo: Getty Images

Marcos Rojo’s late winner put Argentina through to the round of 16 at the World Cup with a 2-1 victory against Nigeria on Tuesday night, ESPN reports.

The South Americans came into the match knowing they needed three points to escape Group D. And their talisman Messi had them in front just before the 15-minute mark when he settled an Ever Banega pass over the top of the Nigeria defense and beat Francis Uzoho to put Argentina up 1-0.

The goal snapped a 660-minute scoreless drought at the World Cup for Messi, who last scored against Nigeria in the group stage of the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Uzoho came up with two great saves either side of the half-hour, keeping out Gonzalo Higuain from close range and then getting a fingertip on a Messi free kick from just outside the penalty area that would have found the back of the net.

Nigeria were level at 1-1 through a penalty kick soon after the restart when John Obi Mikel converted his attempt from the spot after Javier Mascherano was whistled for a foul on Leon Balogun following a corner kick.