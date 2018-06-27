Mesut Ozil Germany knocked out of the World Cup

20:22, 27 Jun 2018
Off
Photo: AFP

 

Defending champions Germany have been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup after losing to South Korea in Kazan, the BBC reports.

Kim Young-gwon’s 92nd-minute goal, awarded after a video assistant referee decision, left four-time winners Germany on the brink of elimination.

Then six minutes into stoppage time, with Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in possession in the opponents’ half, Ju Se-jong gained control of the ball, launched it forward and Son Heung-min tapped into an empty net to score the second.

It is the first time since 1938 that a Germany or West Germany side has not advanced beyond the first section of the tournament, as Joachim Low’s side – top of Fifa’s world rankings – finish bottom of Group F.

Sweden finish top of the group, with Mexico second, and South Korea third.

Eighty years ago, Germany lost 4-2 in a replay against Switzerland to go out in the first round when it was a straight knockout tournament, but their 2018 exit was the first time Germany had ever failed to make it through the group stage.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson dies at 89

21:13, 27 Jun 2018

Armenian PM receives Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

18:55, 27 Jun 2018

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Germany

18:41, 27 Jun 2018

Romania's Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU deal

18:16, 27 Jun 2018

Belarus Foreign Minister meets the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

17:57, 27 Jun 2018

Blogger Lapshin meets Armenian President, describes him as "open and cheerful person"

17:06, 27 Jun 2018

Armenian forces keep Azerbaijani army positions in Nakhijevan under control

16:21, 27 Jun 2018

Armenia hands over BSEC Chairmanship to Azerbaijan

15:47, 27 Jun 2018

Attempts to politicize BSEC platform harm regional cooperation, Armenian FM says

14:50, 27 Jun 2018

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on a visit to Armenia

13:47, 27 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson dies at 89

Armenian PM receives Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Germany

Romania's Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU deal

Belarus Foreign Minister meets the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia