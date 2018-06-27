Mesut Ozil Germany knocked out of the World Cup

Photo: AFP

Defending champions Germany have been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup after losing to South Korea in Kazan, the BBC reports.

Kim Young-gwon’s 92nd-minute goal, awarded after a video assistant referee decision, left four-time winners Germany on the brink of elimination.

Then six minutes into stoppage time, with Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in possession in the opponents’ half, Ju Se-jong gained control of the ball, launched it forward and Son Heung-min tapped into an empty net to score the second.

It is the first time since 1938 that a Germany or West Germany side has not advanced beyond the first section of the tournament, as Joachim Low’s side – top of Fifa’s world rankings – finish bottom of Group F.

Sweden finish top of the group, with Mexico second, and South Korea third.

Eighty years ago, Germany lost 4-2 in a replay against Switzerland to go out in the first round when it was a straight knockout tournament, but their 2018 exit was the first time Germany had ever failed to make it through the group stage.