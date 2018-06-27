Michael Jackson’s father Joe Jackson dies at 89

21:13, 27 Jun 2018
Off
Photo: Reuters

 

Joe Jackson, the father of music legends Michael and Janet Jackson, has died at age 89, a person close to the family has confirmed to the BBC.

Jackson passed away early on Wednesday morning after he had been in hospital for terminal pancreatic cancer, celebrity news website TMZ reports.

His death comes just two days after the anniversary of his son Michael Jackson’s death nine years ago.

His grandson, Taj Jackson, also confirmed his death in a tweet.

The Jackson family patriarch played a large role in the careers of The Jackson 5 as well as Michael and Janet Jackson.

Five sons – Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael – became the Jackson 5, joined at times by younger brother Randy, who also pursued a solo career.

Three daughters – LaToya, Rebbie, and, most famously, Janet – all fashioned their own pop careers under Jackson’s management, with varying levels of recognition.

