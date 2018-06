Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is visiting Armenia.

“24 hours in Hayastan. Follow along,” Ohanyan said as he shared photos from Armenia on Instagram.

Ohanian visited a market in Yerevan.

“Market visit. Not pictured are the delicious apricots we ate.

We are great at pickling things. My dad used to pickle vegetables for winter. I think it’s only a matter of time before I start.”