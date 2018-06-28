Prince William receives Armenian Cross from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

On June 28, 2018, His Royal Highness Princeill Wam, Duke of Cambridge, visited the Holy Sepulchre Church where he was welcomed by the Heads of Three Guardian Communities.

His Eminence Arch. Sevan Gharibian represented His Beatitude, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

During his visit to the Armenian Chaple after St. Arimathea, a welcoming speech was delivered by the Armenian Superior of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rev. Fr. Samvel Aghoyan and an Armenian cross was presented to His Highness as a present from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The inscription on the cross reads: “A present of an Armenian Cross from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem presented to His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cambridge, during His visit to the Holy Sepulchre Church on 28 June, 2018.”