Regular consultations between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Artsakh

14:29, 28 Jun 2018
Off

On June 28, in the MFA of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), regular consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia. From the Artsakh side, Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs Felix Khachatryan and Armine Alexanyan, as well as heads of the relevant departments of the Foreign Ministry, and from the Republic of Armenia Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan participated in the consultations.

During the consultations, the sides discussed issues related to the activities of the Foreign Ministries in the information field. An exchange of opinions on the further steps to expand the international relations of Artsakh took place.

Within the frameworks of the consultations, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received Shavarsh Kocharyan. During the meeting, the sides discussed the recent developments and the prospects for the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the importance of restoring the full-fledged trilateral format of negotiations with the equal participation of Artsakh was noted.

