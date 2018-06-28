Trump, Putin to meet on July 16 in Helsinki

On 28 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Martakert regional center and partook at solemn events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the town’s liberation, Reuters reports.

In connection with the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Martakert and for personal bravery shown during battles for the defense of the Homeland President Sahakyan awarded two freedom fighters with the “Battle Cross” order of the 2nd degree and five freedom fighters with the “For service in Battle” medal.

President Sahakyan highlighted the liberation of Martakert from military-political and moral viewpoints, adding that the liberation of the town cemented our success and became one of the crucial guarantees for revitalizing the region destroyed by the enemy and its further development.

The Head of the State underlined that Martakert should reclaim its former glory, and thousands of Martakert residents living away from their Homeland return to their native hearths.

“The most important mission for the Armenians is to live and create in the native land, protect and develop the Motherland. Doing the utmost in this direction is our common duty”, stated Bako Sahakyan in his remarks.

High ranking officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora, foreign guests were present at the events.

