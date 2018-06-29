Armenian MP to raise the issue of German-Azerbaijani weapons deal with Bundestag colleagues

14:16, 29 Jun 2018
Off

Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan will officially apply to Bundestag partners to get clarification regarding the reports on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and the German Rheinmetall company, a large producer of military equipment.

“I think that if called to life, such a deal will violate the German law and international commitments on the supply of military hardware to conflict zones,” Ashotyan said in a Facebook post.

“From the viewpoint of Azerbaijan’s warlike and anti-Armenian policy, as well as the arms race in the region, such a deal contributes to instability in the South Caucasus,” the lawmaker added.

