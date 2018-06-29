Armenian MP to raise the issue of German-Azerbaijani weapons deal with Bundestag colleagues

Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan will officially apply to Bundestag partners to get clarification regarding the reports on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and the German Rheinmetall company, a large producer of military equipment.

“I think that if called to life, such a deal will violate the German law and international commitments on the supply of military hardware to conflict zones,” Ashotyan said in a Facebook post.

“From the viewpoint of Azerbaijan’s warlike and anti-Armenian policy, as well as the arms race in the region, such a deal contributes to instability in the South Caucasus,” the lawmaker added.