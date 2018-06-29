Luxembourg ratifies the new Armenia-EU Agreement

20:49, 29 Jun 2018
The Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has unanimously ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Fifty-eight lawmakers participated in the voting, the Armenian Embassy to Belgium informs in a Twitter post.

