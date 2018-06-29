Luxembourg ratifies the new Armenia-EU Agreement

The Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has unanimously ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Fifty-eight lawmakers participated in the voting, the Armenian Embassy to Belgium informs in a Twitter post.

The Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of #Luxembourg has voted in favor of #Armenia–#EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (#CEPA) ratification with 58 in favor and none against.@MFAofArmenia — Armenia in Brussels (@armembbelgium) June 29, 2018