Tribute to the memory of freedom fighters missing in action

On the day of Freedom Fighters Missing in Action, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, friends and families of the missing freedom fighters visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon today to pay tribute to their memory.

“On this memorial day we once again remember all those who created our victory thanks to their devotion, self-sacrifice and heroic spirit,” Deputy Defense Minister Gabriel Balayan said.

The Deputy Minister informed that the commission on missing in action will henceforth function under the Ministry of Defense and will respond to all concerns more quickly. He said the commission will be able to work with international organizations only, as Azerbaijan is not interested in cooperating on the issue.

More than 1,000 Armenians are still missing after the Karabakh war.