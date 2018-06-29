Vladimir Putin: Russia and Armenia tied by centuries old friendship

Russia and Armenia are tied by centuries-old friendship and strategic partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the participants of the 7th Russian-Armenian Inter-regional Forum.

A substantive political dialogue has been established between our countries on different levels, the trade-economic, scientific-technical and humanitarian cooperation is actively developing, Putin said.

He noted that inter-regional cooperation plays an important role in the reinforcement of Russian-Armenian relations.

“I’m confident that during the forum you will manage to work out new interesting ideas and proposals that will further contribute to the expansion of partnership ties between Russia and Armenia and will promote mutually beneficial integration processes on the Eurasian space,” Vladimir Putin said.