WRAP President meets textile manufacturers in Armenia

Within the framework of the visit of Mr. Avedis Seferian, the President and CEO of World Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), Business Armenia has initiated a meeting with textile manufacturers.

Attending the meeting were Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Artsvik Minasyan, Business Armenia CEO Armen Avak Avakian and the CEO of the “National Accreditation Body” State Non-Commercial Organization Ms. Nune Mkrtchyan.

WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production certifies world leading companies operating in the textile industry for safe, lawful, humane, and ethical operations, verifying such things as the none-use of forced or child labor, as well as ensuring zero discrimination at the workplace. The certification audits also take into account the health and safety of the workforce and the proper payment of wages and benefits. WRAP provides certification for proper management systems that is given as a result of an expert review. And most importantly, it is a “gateway” to the American market for the export of textile products.

The businessmen conducting their operations in the textile industry addressed questions to WRAP’s President and CEO Mr. Seferian about certification conditions, management systems requirements and best practices, and discussed Armenian textile development projects.

WRAP is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA and has branch offices in Hong Kong and Dhaka, Bangladesh, along with full-time staff in Europe, India, Southeast Asia (Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia), and for Latin America. Its 11-member Board of Directors includes the President and CEO, our compatriot Mr. Avedis H. Seferian.