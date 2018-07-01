Armenian forces destroy one of Azerbaijan’s defense positions

The Armenian side has completely destroyed one of Azerbaijan’s defense positions.

“Last night and this morning the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to carry out engineering works at some sections of the border in the direction of Azerbaijan,” Spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrn Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

He said the Armenian Armed Forces opened retaliatory fire and prevented the rival rom crying out its task.

One of the Azerbaijani defense position was completely destroyed as a result of Armenian firing.

Armenian serviceman Vahagn Baghdasaryan (born in 1974) was slightly injured in the exchange of fire.