Russia stun Spain to reach World Cup quarter-finals

21:06, 01 Jul 2018
Off

Hosts Russia pulled off the biggest shock of the 2018 World Cup so far as they beat 2010 winners Spain in the first penalty shootout of the tournament to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 48 years, the BBC reports.

After extra-time ended with the score locked at 1-1, goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was Russia’s penalty hero, denying Koke and then Iago Aspas to spark scenes of delirious celebration at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

His opposite number, David de Gea, got a hand to the first spot-kick he faced – from Fedor Smolov – but that was the closest he came to making a save as the Russians converted their remaining penalties in clinical fashion.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side, at 70 the lowest ranked team in the competition and 60 places below Spain, now face Croatia or Denmark in the last eight in Sochi on Saturday.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

World Cup: Croatia beat Denmark to reach quarter-finals

01:02, 02 Jul 2018

Armenian forces destroy one of Azerbaijan's defense positions

18:11, 01 Jul 2018

Portugal knocked out of World Cup

00:10, 01 Jul 2018

World Cup: Mbappe double leads France past Argentina in 4-3 thriller

20:20, 30 Jun 2018

Armenia committed to reinforcing relations with the US, Sarkissian tells Pompeo

11:16, 30 Jun 2018

US Secretary of State receives Armenia's President

22:03, 29 Jun 2018

Luxembourg ratifies the new Armenia-EU Agreement

20:49, 29 Jun 2018

Tribute to the memory of freedom fighters missing in action

17:52, 29 Jun 2018

Armenian President, US Secretary of State to meet in Washington

16:25, 29 Jun 2018

Vladimir Putin: Russia and Armenia tied by centuries old friendship

16:11, 29 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

World Cup: Croatia beat Denmark to reach quarter-finals

Armenian forces destroy one of Azerbaijan's defense positions

Portugal knocked out of World Cup

World Cup: Mbappe double leads France past Argentina in 4-3 thriller

Armenia committed to reinforcing relations with the US, Sarkissian tells Pompeo

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia