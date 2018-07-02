Armenia-EU Agreement to be put on a vote at European Parliament on July 3

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will be put on a vote at the plenary session of the European Parliament on July 3, Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told a press briefing today.

The MEPs will also vote on a resolution on Armenia-EU relations, he said.

On May 16 Members of the EU Foreign Affairs Committee gave their consent to the EU-Armenia comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement on Wednesday, opening up the possibility for deeper cooperation in different sectors.

MEPs backed the deal by 55 votes to 2 with 7 abstentions.