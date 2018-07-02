Armenian PM to meet EU leaders in Brussels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Brussels June 11-12, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told a briefing today.
Pm Pashinyan is expected to hold meetings with the leadership of the European Union.
