Armenian PM to meet EU leaders in Brussels

13:49, 02 Jul 2018
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Brussels June 11-12, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told a briefing today.

Pm Pashinyan is expected to hold meetings with the leadership of the European Union.

