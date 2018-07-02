Development in Armenian-Turkish relations unlikely – Tigran Balayan

Any development in the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations is unlikely in the current political conjuncture and after Erdogan’s pre-election rhetoric, Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told reporters today.

Asked whether Armenia will congratulate Regep Tayyip Erdogan on victory, the Spokesperson said: “Before 2014 the leaders of Armenia and Turkey were exchanging formal congratulations on national days. The tradition was suspended after Erdogan came to power in August 2014.”