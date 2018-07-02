Nadezhda Sargsyan dies aged 63

Prominent Armenian singer Nadezhda Sargsyan has passed away aged 63 after a long battle with cancer.

Born on October 17, 1954, Nadezhda Sargsyan graduated the Armenfilm studio in 1971. In 1992 she graduated from the Russian Institute of Theater Art.

She was the soloist of the Serpentine Ensemble (1973-1978) and the Armenian State Estrada Orchestra (1878-1987).

Nadezhda Sargsyan headed “Hayer” Ensemble between 1988 and 1992, and worked as Director of the “Emmi B” production center. from 1992.

She was the founder and artistic director of the “Do Re Mi” contest and the Director of the Yerevan State College of Culture.

Nadezhda Sargsyan was elected to the Armenian National Assembly in 1995.

She visited 40 countries and performed songs by Konstantin Orbelyan, Robert Amirkhanyan, Melik Mavisakalyan, Aram Satyan, Stepan Shakaryan and others.