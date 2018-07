Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Arsenal on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old arrives from Borussia Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup. The hugely-experienced defender lists Werder Bremen, AC Milan, Genoa and AEK Athens among his previous clubs.

Sokratis, who will wear the No 5 shirt, also has vast experience on the international stage, making 79 appearances for Greece.