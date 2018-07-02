Turkish translation of Meline Anumyan’s book on trials of Young Turks published in Istanbul

18:34, 02 Jul 2018
Off

The Turkish translation of Meline Anumyan’s book titled “Acknowledgment and Condemnation: The Trails of Young Turks in 1919-1921 and 1926” has been published in Istanbul, Akunq.net reports.

The book translated into Turkish by Tiran Lokmagyozyan will be put on sale in Turkish bookstores the near future and will be distributed to libraries.

The monograph was first published in Yerevan in 2013 by the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. In 2017 the English version was published by the printing house of the Armenian Cathilicosate of the Great House of Cilicia.

Expert of Turkish studies Meline Anumyan works at Public Radio of Armenia as editor of the Turkish programs and as senior researcher at the Research Center on Western Armenian Studies.

The book provides a detailed analysis of the political atmosphere in Turkey during the months following World War First, reference to the deportation and killing of Armenians in the Ottoman press and the bicameral Parliament, the trials of Young Turks in 1919-1920 and the criminal cases heard in Turkish military tribunals.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Daron Acemoglu not offered a post in Turkish government - Report

17:18, 02 Jul 2018

Development in Armenian-Turkish relations unlikely - Tigran Balayan

17:03, 02 Jul 2018

Armenia-EU Agreement to be put on a vote at European Parliament on July 3

16:21, 02 Jul 2018

Armenian artist sculpts historic Jerusalemites in layers of paper and aluminum

15:18, 02 Jul 2018

Armenian PM to meet EU leaders in Brussels

13:49, 02 Jul 2018

New exhibition at Metropolitan Museum of Art to focus on Medieval Armenia

12:48, 02 Jul 2018

No change in EU relations after Armenia revolution, Armenian FM says

12:01, 02 Jul 2018

Footage shows Azerbaijani military posts burning

11:10, 02 Jul 2018

NASA to award its highest honor to Yervant Terzian

09:03, 02 Jul 2018

World Cup: Croatia beat Denmark to reach quarter-finals

01:02, 02 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Daron Acemoglu not offered a post in Turkish government - Report

Development in Armenian-Turkish relations unlikely - Tigran Balayan

Armenia-EU Agreement to be put on a vote at European Parliament on July 3

Armenian artist sculpts historic Jerusalemites in layers of paper and aluminum

Armenian PM to meet EU leaders in Brussels

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia