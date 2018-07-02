World Cup: Brazil beat Mexico to reach quarter-finals

20:14, 02 Jul 2018
Off

Neymar scored one goal and played a key role in the second as Brazil edged out Mexico in Samara to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for a seventh consecutive time, the BBC reports.

Mexico are once again eliminated at the last-16 stage – as they have been at every World Cup since 1994.

They did have plenty of chances early on, and it was only after a largely frustrating first half for Brazil that Neymar started the move to put his side ahead.

His run across goal and clever backheel won Willian space, and the Chelsea midfielder only needed two touches to drive into box and lay the ball across for the world’s most expensive player to slide home.

It was Brazil’s 227th goal at the World Cup, meaning they overtake Germany as the all-time top scorers.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Nadezhda Sargsyan dies aged 63

21:47, 02 Jul 2018

Sokratis Papastathopoulos joins Arsenal

21:23, 02 Jul 2018

Turkish translation of Meline Anumyan's book on trials of Young Turks published in Istanbul

18:34, 02 Jul 2018

Daron Acemoglu not offered a post in Turkish government - Report

17:18, 02 Jul 2018

Development in Armenian-Turkish relations unlikely - Tigran Balayan

17:03, 02 Jul 2018

Armenia-EU Agreement to be put on a vote at European Parliament on July 3

16:21, 02 Jul 2018

Armenian artist sculpts historic Jerusalemites in layers of paper and aluminum

15:18, 02 Jul 2018

Armenian PM to meet EU leaders in Brussels

13:49, 02 Jul 2018

New exhibition at Metropolitan Museum of Art to focus on Medieval Armenia

12:48, 02 Jul 2018

No change in EU relations after Armenia revolution, Armenian FM says

12:01, 02 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Nadezhda Sargsyan dies aged 63

Sokratis Papastathopoulos joins Arsenal

Turkish translation of Meline Anumyan's book on trials of Young Turks published in Istanbul

Daron Acemoglu not offered a post in Turkish government - Report

Development in Armenian-Turkish relations unlikely - Tigran Balayan

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia