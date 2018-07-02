World Cup: Croatia beat Denmark to reach quarter-finals

Croatia knocked out Denmark in a nerve-shredding shootout to set up a World Cup quarter-final tie against hosts Russia, the BBC reports.

It came at the end of a largely disappointing tie – and one that had seen Luka Modric spurn a golden chance to snatch a late winner when his penalty shortly before the end of extra-time was superbly saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

The Leicester City goalkeeper also saved two penalties in the shootout at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium but he could not prevent Ivan Rakitic slotting home the decisive 10th kick.