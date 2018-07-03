Armenia could get $100 million from Millennium Challenge Corporation, Rep. Speier says

12:54, 03 Jul 2018
Off

New Armenia deserves broadest assistance from the US, Congresswoman Jackie Speier said in an interview with the Voice of America.

According to her, discussions are under way on the congressional and executive levels on providing major assistance to Armenia by the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

“It’s a difficult process, and getting the assistance ratified will not be easy. However, I’m cautiously optimistic,” Speier said.

In case the project is approved, Armenia might get over $100 million.

The congresswoman said new Armenia is the source of her optimism.

She said the US is interested in seeing Armenia flourish and prosper. “The US can help Armenia independently ensure its energy needs by using innovative technologies,” she said.

Jackie Speier will lead a Congressional delegation to Armenia in the coming months.

“It’s going to be an extremely important visit. I would like to offer our support to Armenian citizens, to the new government of Armenia and the new Prime Minister,” she said.

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

