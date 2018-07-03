Daron Acemoglu says no offer from Turkish government

16:12, 03 Jul 2018
Daron Acemoglu, a renowned professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has denied reports that he would lead Turkey’s economy team following presidential elections on June 24.

Acemoglu told Cumhuriyet newspaper he hadn’t been approached by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

“No one has got in touch. These are purely rumors,” the economist said.

Acemoglu sees the future of Turkey’s economy as dark unless it focuses on medium-term policy rather than short-term policies to solve structural problems

Turkey could benefit from a loan accord with the International Monetary Fund, Acemoglu said.

