Director of Hayatsan All-Armenian Fund arrested on embezzlement charges

21:18, 03 Jul 2018
Off

Director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan was detained on July 2 on suspicion of embezzlement and abusing his authority, the Armenian National Security Service reports.

Under the pressure of factual circumstances, Vardanyan confessed to having used the financial means of the Hayastan Fund for personal purposes, using them to bet on different online casinos.

Vardanyan transfered 14 million AMD from Hayastan Fund’s credit card to online casinos in the past week, and from 2016 to 2018 this amount made about 130 million AMD.

Inspection is under way at Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to reveal any possible abuse and embezzlement, and to check the legitimacy of the funds raised.

Ara Vardanyan has been arrested. Investigation into the case is under way.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Jewish people cannot ignore "the suffering of Armenians," Israeli President says

18:40, 03 Jul 2018

Armenian lawmaker raises the issue of German-Azerbaijani military cooperation with Bundestag colleagues

18:12, 03 Jul 2018

Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan reportedly summoned for questioning

17:03, 03 Jul 2018

Daron Acemoglu says no offer from Turkish government

16:12, 03 Jul 2018

Armenia’s ex-Defense Minister accused of overthrowing Constitutional order in 2008

15:11, 03 Jul 2018

Armenian PM visits US Embassy ahead of Independence Day

14:42, 03 Jul 2018

Malaysia's ex-Prime Minister arrested by anti-corruption officials

13:47, 03 Jul 2018

Armenia could get $100 million from Millennium Challenge Corporation, Rep. Speier says

12:54, 03 Jul 2018

Gagik Tsarukyan's security chief detained

10:59, 03 Jul 2018

Sokratis happy to rejoin with old friends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan at Arsenal

09:49, 03 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Jewish people cannot ignore "the suffering of Armenians," Israeli President says

Armenian lawmaker raises the issue of German-Azerbaijani military cooperation with Bundestag colleagues

Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan reportedly summoned for questioning

Daron Acemoglu says no offer from Turkish government

Armenia’s ex-Defense Minister accused of overthrowing Constitutional order in 2008

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia