Jewish people cannot ignore “the suffering of Armenians,” Israeli President says

18:40, 03 Jul 2018
Off

Armenia’s non-resident Ambassador Armen Smbatyan today handed his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Careful not to use the word ‘genocide,’ Rivlin told him that both as a City Council member of Jerusalem and as a Member of Knesset, he had frequently voiced the opinion that the Jewish people who suffered so much could not ignore the suffering of another people.

He said that when Armenians had come to the old city of Jerusalem following the “terrible tragedy that had befallen them during the First World War,” they were warmly welcomed by the Jewish residents.

Rivlin said he believed that the “Armenian catastrophe” should be regarded in historical not in political terms.

Smbatyan, who is stationed in Cairo, had been to Yad Vashem the previous day. In commenting on the Holocaust, remarked on how challenging it is for Israel to ensure that such a devastating calamity never again imposes itself on either the Jewish or the Armenian people. He saw a distinct unifying characteristic between Armenians and Jews in the dynamic of the human spirit and the will to survive.

“We talk about the genocide that was inflicted on Armenia, but it’s not a political issue,” he said. “It’s an issue of humanity.”

Acknowledging the importance of remembering the past, Rivlin said that it was even more important to live for the future.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian lawmaker raises the issue of German-Azerbaijani military cooperation with Bundestag colleagues

18:12, 03 Jul 2018

Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan reportedly summoned for questioning

17:03, 03 Jul 2018

Daron Acemoglu says no offer from Turkish government

16:12, 03 Jul 2018

Armenia’s ex-Defense Minister accused of overthrowing Constitutional order in 2008

15:11, 03 Jul 2018

Armenian PM visits US Embassy ahead of Independence Day

14:42, 03 Jul 2018

Malaysia's ex-Prime Minister arrested by anti-corruption officials

13:47, 03 Jul 2018

Armenia could get $100 million from Millennium Challenge Corporation, Rep. Speier says

12:54, 03 Jul 2018

Gagik Tsarukyan's security chief detained

10:59, 03 Jul 2018

Sokratis happy to rejoin with old friends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan at Arsenal

09:49, 03 Jul 2018

Nadezhda Sargsyan dies aged 63

21:47, 02 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian lawmaker raises the issue of German-Azerbaijani military cooperation with Bundestag colleagues

Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan reportedly summoned for questioning

Daron Acemoglu says no offer from Turkish government

Armenia’s ex-Defense Minister accused of overthrowing Constitutional order in 2008

Armenian PM visits US Embassy ahead of Independence Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia