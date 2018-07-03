Malaysia’s ex-Prime Minister arrested by anti-corruption officials

13:47, 03 Jul 2018
Off
Photo: Reuters

 

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been arrested by anti-corruption authorities and is due to be charged on Wednesday, the BBC reports.

Mr Najib, who has long been plagued by allegations of corruption, has been accused of pocketing $700m  from state development fund 1MDB.

Billions of dollars are unaccounted for from the fund, set up by Mr Najib.

He has been under investigation since his shock election loss in May. Mr Najib denies wrongdoing.

According to a statement by the 1MDB special task force, Mr Najib was arrested at 14:35 local time (06:35 GMT) at his house in relation to matters dealing with SRC, a subsidiary of 1MDB.

He will be charged at 08:30 on Wednesday at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

