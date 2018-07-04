Armenian PM congratulates Trump on Independence Day

15:06, 04 Jul 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of United States Independence Day. The message reads in part:

“The noble ideas advocated by the U.S. Founding Fathers – freedom, equality and democracy – are close to the Armenian people, the best proof of which was the velvet nonviolent revolution in Armenia. The new political and social realities that emerged following the revolution allow us to upgrade our relations to a qualitatively new level. We are ready to do everything possible to strengthen and expand our bilateral relations, based on shared values, mutual respect and an atmosphere of trust.

We highly appreciate the valuable assistance that the United States continues to provide to Armenia in the areas of strengthening democracy and civil society, protecting human rights, developing the economy, fighting corruption, strengthening the security system, expanding peacekeeping capacity and in many other spheres. Your support is called for today more than ever.

We attach great importance to the role reserved to the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the establishment of peace and stability in our region.

I should note with satisfaction the special role played by the vibrant U.S.-based Armenian community, which is building bridges of friendship between our countries with its active structures and unconditional commitment to promoting the Armenian-American relations.”

