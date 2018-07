Armenian ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s brother Alexander Sargsyan and his son Hayk Sargsyan were escorted out by National Security Service (NSS) employees after an eight-hour inspection at their residence in Yerevan.

The NSS officers were seen carrying bags out of the house, but the Security Service is yet to announce what has been found.

Alexander Sargsyan was detained on June 25 on suspicion of carrying illegal weapons, but was released hours later.