Flame Towers in Baku light up in the colors of the Armenian flag

The Flame Towers – the trio of skyscrapers in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku – lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag during a World Cup fixture between Columbia and England.

The intention was to depict the Columbian flag, after Colombia’s Yerry Mina scored a stoppage time equalizer. However, the sequence of colors was confused.

Azerbaijani users have widely shared photos of the flag on social media.

England won a World Cup penalty shootout for the first time on a night of high drama in Moscow, overcoming Colombia to secure a quarter-final meeting with Sweden.