ICC 2018: Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking forward to Arsenal’s Singapore visit

Arsenal’s attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he is excited to play in Singapore as part of the International Champions Cup, later this month, Goal.com reports.

The Gunners are set to contest two blockbuster fixtures against Europa League winners Atletico Madrid (July 26) and Ligue 1 champions PSG (July 28) and Mkhitaryan is all set for the tournament.

“I’m excited to play in Singapore because it is a good opportunity to evaluate our level against strong opponents like Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid. It is going to be very interesting and I’m looking forward to it,” he told ICC.

“It will also be great to see our fans from around the world coming in and supporting us at the stadium,” he added.

Mkhitaryan, who signed for the Europa League semi-finalists in January, also reminisced his first goal for a club he had always admired.

“I have always been a big fan of Arsenal. My first goal for Arsenal was also special. It was against AC Milan in the Europa League and I was excited. It was an important game for us and my goal was an important away goal.”