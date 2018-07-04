Italy’s President to pay a two-day state visit to Armenia

17:46, 04 Jul 2018
Off

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will arrive in Armenia on July 30 for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

Within the framework of the visit Sergio Mattarella will have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan and His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The delegation headed by the President of Italy will visit Tsitsernakaberd and lay a wreath at the Memorial to Armenian Genocide victims.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

U.S. Embassy to bring zydeco music to Yerevan’s Cascade for public concert

17:11, 04 Jul 2018

ICC 2018: Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking forward to Arsenal's Singapore visit

17:02, 04 Jul 2018

MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal

15:58, 04 Jul 2018

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: EP vote on Armenia agreement an important step

15:47, 04 Jul 2018

Armenian PM congratulates Trump on Independence Day

15:06, 04 Jul 2018

MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

14:32, 04 Jul 2018

Armenia's President congratulates US Ambassador on Independence Day

13:45, 04 Jul 2018

Mher Mkrtchyan would be 88 today

12:32, 04 Jul 2018

Artsakh MFA calls out Azerbaijani attempts to manipulate UN Security Council resolutions

12:06, 04 Jul 2018

Flame Towers in Baku light up in the colors of the Armenian flag

10:17, 04 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

U.S. Embassy to bring zydeco music to Yerevan’s Cascade for public concert

ICC 2018: Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking forward to Arsenal's Singapore visit

MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: EP vote on Armenia agreement an important step

Armenian PM congratulates Trump on Independence Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia