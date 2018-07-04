Italy’s President to pay a two-day state visit to Armenia

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will arrive in Armenia on July 30 for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

Within the framework of the visit Sergio Mattarella will have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan and His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The delegation headed by the President of Italy will visit Tsitsernakaberd and lay a wreath at the Memorial to Armenian Genocide victims.