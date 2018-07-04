Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: EP vote on Armenia agreement an important step

15:47, 04 Jul 2018
Off

The European Parliament vote on partnership agreement with Armenia is another important step in making it fully ratified, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.

The Foreign Minister thanked the seven states that have ratified the agreement by now.

“Hope to have more good news from other parliaments. CEPA is in provisional application since June 1,” Minister Mnatsakanyan added.

Members of the European Parliament voted 573 to 50 today to with 45 abstentions to give consent to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Italy's President to pay a two-day state visit to Armenia

17:46, 04 Jul 2018

U.S. Embassy to bring zydeco music to Yerevan’s Cascade for public concert

17:11, 04 Jul 2018

ICC 2018: Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking forward to Arsenal's Singapore visit

17:02, 04 Jul 2018

MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal

15:58, 04 Jul 2018

Armenian PM congratulates Trump on Independence Day

15:06, 04 Jul 2018

MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

14:32, 04 Jul 2018

Armenia's President congratulates US Ambassador on Independence Day

13:45, 04 Jul 2018

Mher Mkrtchyan would be 88 today

12:32, 04 Jul 2018

Artsakh MFA calls out Azerbaijani attempts to manipulate UN Security Council resolutions

12:06, 04 Jul 2018

Flame Towers in Baku light up in the colors of the Armenian flag

10:17, 04 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Italy's President to pay a two-day state visit to Armenia

U.S. Embassy to bring zydeco music to Yerevan’s Cascade for public concert

ICC 2018: Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking forward to Arsenal's Singapore visit

MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal

Armenian PM congratulates Trump on Independence Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia