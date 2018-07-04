Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: EP vote on Armenia agreement an important step

The European Parliament vote on partnership agreement with Armenia is another important step in making it fully ratified, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.

The Foreign Minister thanked the seven states that have ratified the agreement by now.

“Hope to have more good news from other parliaments. CEPA is in provisional application since June 1,” Minister Mnatsakanyan added.

Members of the European Parliament voted 573 to 50 today to with 45 abstentions to give consent to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.