Armenian Parliament Speaker issues congratulatory address on Constitution Day

13:51, 05 Jul 2018
Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan has issued a congratulatory address on Constitution Day.

“Twenty-three years ago, through a free expression of will we adopted a document that was of exceptional significance for strengthening the newly independent Armenian state, which summed up our dream of building a sovereign, democratic, social, legal state on the threshold of the third millennium,” the Speaker said.

According to him, the Armenian people ratified this decision at hard times, only a year after the thunder of cannons had calmed down, but the threats to real peace were far more than the fragile guarantees of sustainable development.

“The adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia predetermined the further course and development of our state. In different stages of independent statehood, he twice underwent changes and brilliantly fulfilled his historic mission, always remained the basis for the regulation of all kinds of legal relations, and became a permanent guard of our sovereignty in the legal realm,” Ara Babloyan.

“For almost a quarter of a century, the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia has been guiding us as a pharos in a difficult way to create an independent and democratic state,” he said.

