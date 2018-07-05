Armenian President receives Serj Tankian and Garin Hovannisian

President Armen Sarkissian received today American Armenian rock star Serj Tankian, member of the advisory board of Creative Armenia foundation, and Founder and CEO Garin Hovannisian.

President Sarkissian hailed Serj Tankian’s cultural and public activities and said: “You are not only a great musician, but also a wonderful Armenian, a dignified and proud Armenian.”

Garin Hovannisian presented the main goals and activities of Creative Armenia. He said that their mission is not only to develop Armenian culture, but also serve as a platform for discovering talented artists, promoting them and implementing promising projects.

Emphasizing the power of art, the guests said the foundation seeks to grow into one of the most dynamic and effective cultural initiatives.

President Sarkissian welcomed the programs and ideas of Creative Armenia and expressed willingness to maximally support their implementations.