Possible encroachments on constitution will be publicly explored, Armenian PM says

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Constitution Day.

“An epoch-making event – a popular velvet revolution – has taken place in our country. It has been carried out in a peaceful and constitutional way. Together with you we establish rule of law in Armenia, which is one of the most important goals of our society and people,” the Prime minister said.

“The basic law of our country, as you know, was changed after adoption. The changes have been sometimes acceptable or unacceptable to some. Today we have what we have and the unconditional execution of the Constitution is our sacred duty,” Nikol Pashinyan added.

The Prime Minister said “our steps will continue to be exceptionally constitutional.”

Furthermore, he said, the possible encroachments on the constitutional order will be thoroughly and publicly explored.

“Our struggle and work are aimed at ensuring that the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution do not remain on the paper and are fully realized,” he said.