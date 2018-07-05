Possible encroachments on constitution will be publicly explored, Armenian PM says

15:56, 05 Jul 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Constitution Day.

“An epoch-making event – a popular velvet revolution – has taken place in our country. It has been carried out in a peaceful and constitutional way. Together with you we establish rule of law in Armenia, which is one of the most important goals of our society and people,” the Prime minister said.

“The basic law of our country, as you know, was changed after adoption. The changes have been sometimes acceptable or unacceptable to some. Today we have what we have and the unconditional execution of the Constitution is our sacred duty,” Nikol Pashinyan added.

The Prime Minister said “our steps will continue to be exceptionally constitutional.”

Furthermore, he said, the possible encroachments on the constitutional order will be thoroughly and publicly explored.

“Our struggle and work are aimed at ensuring that the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution do not remain on the paper and are fully realized,” he said.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian ex-President's nephew wanted by National Security Service

20:21, 05 Jul 2018

Armenian President receives Serj Tankian and Garin Hovannisian

17:57, 05 Jul 2018

Constitution Day celebrated at Constitutional Court

16:46, 05 Jul 2018

Being guided by Constitution is the privilege of free men, Armenia's President says

15:05, 05 Jul 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores from behind the goal

14:18, 05 Jul 2018

Armenian Parliament Speaker issues congratulatory address on Constitution Day

13:51, 05 Jul 2018

Real Madrid considering 100m euros Juventus bid

12:51, 05 Jul 2018

Novichok poisoning confirmed in new case

11:18, 05 Jul 2018

Armenia celebrates Constitution Day

10:05, 05 Jul 2018

Ex-President's brother Alexander Sargsyan escorted out by Security Service

22:12, 04 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian ex-President's nephew wanted by National Security Service

Armenian President receives Serj Tankian and Garin Hovannisian

Constitution Day celebrated at Constitutional Court

Being guided by Constitution is the privilege of free men, Armenia's President says

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores from behind the goal

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia