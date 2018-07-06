24 killed in fireworks depot blast in Mexico

Photo: Reuters

A series of explosions at a fireworks depot in Mexico has killed at least 24 people and injured about 40 others, the BBC reports.

The biggest blasts took place as police and fire fighters arrived at the scene in the town of Tultepec. Emergency workers are among the casualties.

Video on social media shows a huge cloud of smoke over the site in Tultepec.

The town, about 30km (20 miles) from Mexico City, is known as the country’s pyrotechnic capital.

A market in the town has twice been badly damaged by explosions. More than 40 people died in blasts there in 2016.